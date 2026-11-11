'Outdoor Recreation in the Arkansas Ozarks' with Julia Soule at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History

The Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History will host 'Outdoor Recreation in the Arkansas Ozarks,' a lecture by Pryor Center research fellow Julia Soules, at the Pryor Center on the Square. Soules will share insights gained through her project on what it feels like to recreate in the Arkansas Ozarks today and how trail usage impacts the ways people understand nature, themselves, and what it means to be in these hills. This talk is part of the Pryor Center Research Fellowship Program series through the University of Arkansas.