Pastry Week Food and Film | Into the Woods

As we wrap up Pastry Week, join us for a festive food-and-film experience featuring a self-led gingerbread house decorating workshop during a screening of Into the Woods. Create your own whimsical gingerbread house with provided decorating supplies as the film unfolds, making for a cozy afternoon of creativity and holiday festivity. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to add a little sugar to the season.

Into the Woods follows a baker and his wife on a quest to lift a family curse by retrieving a collection of magical items. Along the way, their journey becomes intertwined with the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, and Rapunzel in this enchanting reimagining of classic fairy tales, where wishes come true, but not always in the ways we expect.

Tickets are $25 ($18/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.