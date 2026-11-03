Pastry Week | Savory Canape and Holiday Hosting Workshop with Caroline Schiff

Join celebrated pastry chef and cookbook author Caroline Schiff for an evening of delicious creativity and effortless entertaining. In this hands-on workshop, guests will learn to master three elegant savory canapé-style pastry hors d’oeuvres, gaining the techniques and confidence to create impressive bites for any gathering. Beyond the recipes, Caroline will share her expert insights on the art of holiday hosting, from thoughtful menu planning and presentation to creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere for guests. Whether you’re preparing for seasonal celebrations or looking to elevate your entertaining skills year-round, this workshop offers the perfect blend of culinary technique, inspiration, and hospitality.

Tickets are $90 ($72/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.