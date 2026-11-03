Pastry Week | Savory Pie Workshop with Stacey Mei Yan Fong

Celebrate Pastry Week with acclaimed cookbook author, baker, and pie expert Stacey Mei Yan Fong in this hands-on savory pie workshop. Stacey will demonstrate the fundamentals of making tender, flaky pie dough and share tips for creating delicious seasonal savory pies at home. Guests will then personalize their own take-home pie using Stacey’s signature pie dough and a selection of flavorful fillings, learning how to balance ingredients and build a beautiful pie along the way. Leave with a ready-to-bake creation, new pastry skills, and the confidence to bring savory pies into your own kitchen.

Tickets are $90 ($72/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.