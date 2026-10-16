Ready to Rent: Addressing Credit and Criminal History Barriers
Ready to Rent: Addressing Credit and Criminal History Barriers
Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.
Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.
Here's what to expect from the Ready to Rent workshop:
Learn the keys to a successful apartment application
Credit history workshop with Credit Counseling of Arkansas
Criminal record sealing information from Legal Aid of Arkansas
We'll see you there!
Yvonne Richardson Community Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City of Fayetteville Housing and Community Services
4799358260
housing@fayetteville-ar.gov
Yvonne Richardson Community Center