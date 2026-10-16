Ready to Rent: Addressing Credit and Criminal History Barriers

Join the City of Fayetteville’s housing team for a new workshop series designed by renters, for renters.

Each workshop session features expert partners, hands‑on activities, and a community brainstorm to explore fresh solutions to complex housing issues. Attendees will get practical tools, new ideas, and trusted information.

Here's what to expect from the Ready to Rent workshop:

Learn the keys to a successful apartment application

Credit history workshop with Credit Counseling of Arkansas

Criminal record sealing information from Legal Aid of Arkansas

We'll see you there!