Saturday Morning Cartoons
Saturday Morning Cartoons
Start your weekend off with Saturday Morning Cartoons at the Momentary!
Drop by anytime between 9 am to 12 pm for three hours of nostalgic fun with classic cartoons. With a cereal bar and drinks for all ages—it’s the perfect morning vibe. PJs not required (but recommended!).
Free, no tickets required.
The Momentary
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com