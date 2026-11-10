© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smoothman Music Productions: A Smoothman Christmas

Smoothman Music Productions: A Smoothman Christmas

Celebrate the season with Have A Smoothman Christmas, a festive big band experience by Smoothman Music Productions and Music Moves. Enjoy holiday classics reimagined in lively jazz, big band, and party-style arrangements—perfect for getting into the spirit of the season.

Tickets are $45 ($36/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$45 ($36/members)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/