Sound Bath Experience: Sunday Reset Held in the Dark
Sound Bath Experience: Sunday Reset Held in the Dark
Just before the Winter Solstice, Held in the Dark honors rest, reflection, and the quiet integration of the year’s experiences. This sound bath invites participants to soften into stillness, allowing darkness to become a place of restoration, renewal, and subtle inner light.
Tickets are $20 ($15/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
The Momentary
$20 ($15/members)
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com