Grab your friends and head to the Momentary for a night of fun and connection at our monthly Teen Takeover! Every first Friday of the month when school is in session, join us for free snacks and drinks, creative artmaking and activities, and a space to hang out and connect with other teens in a space made just for you.

This month we are collaborating with TASC, Teen Action & Support Center, to bring you a fun night of speed friending, felt crafting, and trivia! Make friends, form a team, and compete for prizes! Teens will also have the opportunity to see and explore Lucy Sparrow’s Beginning of Convenience exhibition and Chuck Ramirez’s Ordinary Wonders gallery! Make sure to stay to the end for a sweet treat!

Free, tickets required. Reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.