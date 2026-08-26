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Teen Takeover

Teen Takeover

Grab your friends and head to the Momentary for a night of fun and connection at our monthly Teen Takeover! Every first Friday of the month when school is in session, join us for free snacks and drinks, creative artmaking and activities, and a space to hang out and connect with other teens in a space made just for you.

This month we are collaborating with TASC, Teen Action & Support Center, to bring you a fun night of speed friending, felt crafting, and trivia! Make friends, form a team, and compete for prizes! Teens will also have the opportunity to see and explore Lucy Sparrow’s Beginning of Convenience exhibition and Chuck Ramirez’s Ordinary Wonders gallery! Make sure to stay to the end for a sweet treat!

Free, tickets required. Reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

The Momentary
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/