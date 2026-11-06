The Arkansas International Fall Issue Launch
The Arkansas International Fall Issue Launch
Join the Arkansas International in celebrating contributors and artists from Issue 19! The one-hour-long event will feature readings, art, and discussion -- plus small bites if you're hungry!
The Arkansas International is a bi-annual print journal based in Fayetteville, AR that places emerging and established authors from across the world in conversation with one anothe
Fayetteville Public Library, Ziegler Reception Room (1st Floor)
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Arkansas International Literary Magazine
651-808-2708
info@arkint.org
Fayetteville Public Library, Ziegler Reception Room (1st Floor)
401 West Mountain St.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-856-7000