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The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop

The Art of the Board: a Gather & Graze Workshop

Join us for a hands-on evening of grazing board design and cocktail pairings. Our culinary team will share their approach to building a beautifully balanced board, along with pairing suggestions to elevate every bite. Then, you'll create your own board using a curated selection of ingredients to take home and enjoy.

The Stonebreaker
$39.19
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

The Stonebreaker Hotel
info@stonebreakerhotel.com
https://www.stonebreakerhotel.com/
The Stonebreaker
2231 W. Markham Road
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72701
mckenna@amgrouppr.com