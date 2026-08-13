"The Boy Next Door" book discussion with author Carolyn Staley
"The Boy Next Door" book discussion with author Carolyn Staley
The Pryor Center hosts author Carolyn Staley as she discusses her book "The Boy Next Door" about her lifelong friendship with former president Bill Clinton. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.
Pryor Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Pryor Center for Oral & Visual History
Pryor Center
East Center StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701