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"The Boy Next Door" book discussion with author Carolyn Staley

"The Boy Next Door" book discussion with author Carolyn Staley

The Pryor Center hosts author Carolyn Staley as she discusses her book "The Boy Next Door" about her lifelong friendship with former president Bill Clinton. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

Pryor Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Pryor Center for Oral & Visual History
Pryor Center
East Center Street
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701