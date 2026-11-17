The Fort Smith Chorale presents our 2026 Christmas Concert "On Christmas Day"

The concert will feature familiar melodies with delicate editing, such as "Bring A Torch" arranged by Stephen Paulus , and "Coventry Carol" arranged by Dale Warland. Dale Warland. The title of our concert comes from

an original composition by Andrea Ramsey, which the Chorale commissioned for the Bicentennial Celebration of the city of Fort Smith several years ago. We will share this song plus our traditional "Silent Night" in candlelight and the beautiful "See Amid the Winter's Snow" by Dan Forrest. Reaching back to the 14th century, the Chorale will sing "Lo, how a Rose E're Blooming" and "In Dulci Jubilo." Several more well-known selections will follow as the evening progresses.

John Rutter wrote the words and music to "Mary's Lullaby," which we are excited to share. Rutter also arranged a delightful setting of ''The Twelve Days of Christmas," and we hope you will be with us to help us keep our doves, geese, and hens straight.