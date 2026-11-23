Two frames that are part of “The Hearts Project COVID-19 Memorial” will soon travel to the Springdale Public Library. The display runs through February 28, 2027 and offers a unique, multi-faceted understanding of pandemic experiences. Importantly, it also functions to honor lives lost to the pandemic in Arkansas.

By September 22, 2022, Fayetteville artist Monica Anne Moore had amassed four thousand hearts. At this moment, she issued a call for help and received several offers from those who also felt a strong need to remember. Though the original goal was to cut one heart for each of the 13,068 deaths in Arkansas, ideas for quilt-like patterns began to emerge as the way to display them. Moore felt these quilt-like patterns “were needed to help recall the equally important experiences of the living.”

This exhibit debuted at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) in July 2024. The first installation showcased the first 20% (2,700) of the total hearts needed to complete the memorial. The two frames on display at the Springdale Public Library include “Our Frontline Workers” and “The Purple Hearts.” Each frame features 900 2” x 2” paper hearts nesting within 6’ x 5’ frames and arranged within compositions that honor special groups, including essential health care and “frontline” essential service workers.

