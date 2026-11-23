Toys for Tots at The Melting Pot Rogers

Visit with Santa for a FREE photo from 5-7pm. Meet a Marine during the event!

Join us for a festive evening of fondue and giving back! Bring a new, unwrapped toy to be entered into a giveaway for a free four-course fondue experience.

A portion of the proceeds from the day will be donated to Toys for Tots. Gather your family or friends, make a dinner reservation, and help bring joy to children this Christmas.

