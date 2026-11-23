Toys for Tots Drive
Toys for Tots Drive
Toys for Tots at The Melting Pot Rogers
Visit with Santa for a FREE photo from 5-7pm. Meet a Marine during the event!
Join us for a festive evening of fondue and giving back! Bring a new, unwrapped toy to be entered into a giveaway for a free four-course fondue experience.
A portion of the proceeds from the day will be donated to Toys for Tots. Gather your family or friends, make a dinner reservation, and help bring joy to children this Christmas.
Melting Pot
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Melting Pot
5102 W Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Ste 310Rogers, Arkansas
(479) 333-3099
rogersar@meltingpot.com