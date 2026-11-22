Uninstructed Holiday-Themed Costume Live Drawing
Uninstructed Holiday-Themed Costume Live Drawing
Ring in the holidays with an uninstructed costume-drawing session! Instructor Mark Nunez hosts this special themed event as we draw from a live model. Timed poses will range from short (2-5mins) to long (25 mins). Come learn and have fun in a festive holiday setting learning expression, rendering and more!
Supplies provided, but feel free to bring your own!
ALL LEVELS WELCOME
UNINSTRUCTED
AGES 18+
COSTUMED LIVE MODEL
Community Creative Center
35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com