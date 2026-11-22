Ring in the holidays with an uninstructed costume-drawing session! Instructor Mark Nunez hosts this special themed event as we draw from a live model. Timed poses will range from short (2-5mins) to long (25 mins). Come learn and have fun in a festive holiday setting learning expression, rendering and more!

Supplies provided, but feel free to bring your own!

ALL LEVELS WELCOME

UNINSTRUCTED

AGES 18+

COSTUMED LIVE MODEL