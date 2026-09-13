Western Cuts at Jumpsuit Jamey's Big Honky-tonk Dance
Western Cuts at Jumpsuit Jamey's Big Honky-tonk Dance
Western Cuts is a fiery young Kansas City based band, performing a mixture of original and classic honky-tonk.
There is a complimentary dance lesson at 7:00 by Jumpsuit Jamey, which will give you all the basics you need to dance the night away - no experience necessary. The band takes the stage at 8:00.
These dances are all ages and feature a friendly and inclusive environment - all are welcome. There's ample free parking on site and a full bar staffed by Legion volunteers.
Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
$20
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NWA2Steppers
Artist Group Info
Western Cuts
Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27
1195 S Curtis AvenueFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479 409 0339
NanosecLA@yahoo.com