Winter Break Wonders
Winter Break Wonders
Winter Break Wonders is here! Celebrate the magic of the season with free, family-friendly fun inspired by Grandma Moses: A Good Day's Work.
Join us daily from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for hands-on artmaking, festive performances, cozy winter activities, artist demonstrations, and nature-inspired experiences.
Create, explore, and make memories together as you discover the beauty of the season through art, storytelling, creativity, and community. There's something wonderful waiting for everyone each day of the break!
Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime, open to all ages.
Crystal Bridges
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org