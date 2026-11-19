Winter Break Wonders is here! Celebrate the magic of the season with free, family-friendly fun inspired by Grandma Moses: A Good Day's Work.

Join us daily from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for hands-on artmaking, festive performances, cozy winter activities, artist demonstrations, and nature-inspired experiences.

Create, explore, and make memories together as you discover the beauty of the season through art, storytelling, creativity, and community. There's something wonderful waiting for everyone each day of the break!

Free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime, open to all ages.