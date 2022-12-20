FCC Applications and CPB Reports
2022 FCC Applications
On December 20, 2022, the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, licensee of K203BO, 88.5 MHz FM, Mena, Arkansas filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for Assignment of the license for K203BO to Community Radio, Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/publicAssignmentTransferSearch.html, and search for K203BO.
2022 CPB Reports
KUAF's 2022 Local Content and Services report and Equal Employment Opportunities report, KUAF's Diversity Statement, and Audited Financial Statements, a requirement of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, can be found below.
CPB Local Content and Service Report 01.25.22 (pdf)
Equal Employment Opportunity Annual Report 2022
KUAF and Ozarks at Large Diversity Commitment
KUAF's 2022 Audited Financial Statements
