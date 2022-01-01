Issue a Challenge

You can issue a KUAF Challenge pledge online HERE.

KUAF uses Challenge pledges during our on-air fundraisers to encourage listeners who have never given to the station before, to call in with their very first pledge. KUAF members offer to match these new member - and existing member - pledges dollar for dollar to help entice listeners to call in and get their donation matched.

You can make a Challenge pledge any time on our online Challenge pledge form and we'll use it in the next on-air fundraiser. KUAF has found that Challenge pledges are the most effective way of bringing in new members during our pledge drives.

Help bring new members to KUAF now, by issuing a Challenge pledge!

Make sure to read our Challenge pledge policies below, so you are clear on how KUAF will use your Challenge.

If you have any questions about your Challenge or membership, call Cheri Ottaviano at (479) 575-6333 or cheri@kuaf.com.

Challenge pledge policies

1. Your Challenge pledge will be used to match NEW MEMBER and/or RENEWING MEMBER pledges, dollar for dollar. To keep all Challenges legitimate, we ask that you withold payment of your pledge until the Challenge is issued. When your Challenge is met, we will send you a notice.

2. KUAF cannot guarantee the number of times your pledge is mentioned on-air. If you are interested in paid underwriting announcements for your business or organization, please contact our Underwriting Director Rhonda Dillard at (479) 575-4441 or rhonda@kuaf.com.

Don't know which one you need? You can learn more about underwriting and paid public service announcements HERE.

3. KUAF reserves the right to edit your Challenge pledge message. Changes or omissions may take place because of lack of time during our live on-air fundraisers.

4. By issuing a Challenge, you are giving KUAF consent to read your name - or the name of your business, organization or the name you and KUAF have agreed upon for the Challenge - on the air and on our website and social media. You are also giving KUAF consent to mention the dollar amount of the Challenge on air and online as well. If you are uncomfortable with that, we can make your Challenge anonymous and can offer the dollar amount in portions. Simply contact the Membership department to discuss - cheri@kuaf.com or (479) 575-6333.

