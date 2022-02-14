KUAF Community Spotlight

-
Pete Hartman joins Chris Haas from NWA Gives to discuss the inception of NWA Gives as well as how to particiapte in the annual NWA Gives Day. The NWA…
-
Pete Hartman speaks with the Development Coordinator at the Peace at Home Family Shelter, Stacy Brehman, concerning the recent donations from the annual…
-
As part of this year's Giving Tree program, Pete Hartman interviews Sophia Dugwyler who currently works with the Magdalene Serenity House program and is…
-
Pete Hartman speaks with Caleb Talley from the Startup Junkie Foundation to encourage listeners to participate in the current food drive. The Startup…
-
Pete Hartman speaks with Morgan Keeling from the IWRP who discusses the return of student programs as well as the addition of new programs led by newly…
-
Pete Hartman highlights the local nonprofit Magdalene Serenity House who is featured through the Giving Tree 2021. Donations can be made through the…
-
Pete Hartman interviews Don Bennett from Tri Cycle Farms who discusses the increasing needs of the community coupled with the lack of supplies at food…
-
This segment on the 2021 Giving Tree showcases this year's non-profits the Magdalene Serenity House and the Peace at Home Family Shelter. Listeners learn…
-
This year's Giving Tree benefits the Magdalene Serenity House which provides women with the resources they need to get back on their feet. Pete Hartman…
-
Pete Hartman speaks with LaDonna Humphrey who promotes the upcoming roundtable discussion hosted by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas which will focus on the…
-
Fayetteville High School's Student Council Hosts 23 Annual 'Homeless Vigil' December 2 from 5pm-11pmPete Hartman speaks with members of the Fayetteville High School's Student Council Janet Fu and Riley Garrison on the topic of the annual 'Homeless…
-
Pete Hartman interviews Kelly Sampson, the Development Director at the Open Avenues non-profit located in Rogers, AR. Kelly Sampson describes the various…