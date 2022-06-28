Community Spotlight: Out in the Garden

Liz Adwell of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks joins Pete Hartman to talk about the Out in the Garden event which will take place tonight starting at 5. This is apart of their Terrific Tuesday series which will take place over the entirety of the summer. Tonight's event will have games, food, and ice cream. As far as the ice cream goes, Simple Sweet Creamery will be donating a portion of ice cream sales to the Equality crew–– an organization who works to make safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.