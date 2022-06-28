© 2022 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Out in the Garden

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
Liz Adwell of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks joins Pete Hartman to talk about the Out in the Garden event which will take place tonight starting at 5. This is apart of their Terrific Tuesday series which will take place over the entirety of the summer. Tonight's event will have games, food, and ice cream. As far as the ice cream goes, Simple Sweet Creamery will be donating a portion of ice cream sales to the Equality crew–– an organization who works to make safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman was born in 1973 and had a wonderful childhood in Greenbrier, Arkansas. He moved to Harrison, Arkansas, in 1989 and attended High School there. He then attended North Arkansas Community College from 1992-1994. Pete moved to Fayetteville during the summer of 1994 and began attending the University of Arkansas that fall...within the Journalism Department. By January 1995, he had found his way to KUAF as a work-study student - answering phones and doing clerical work. After learning how to cut audio breaks he soon began working with Kyle Kellams on Ozarks at Large - way back when it was just one episode per week.
