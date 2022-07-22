© 2022 KUAF
Community Spotlight: Chamber Music on The Mountain Festival

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
Pete Hartman has a discussion with Jessica DeBari of the Mount Sequoyah Center and Tomoko Kashiwagi, an Associate Professor of Piano at the U of A, about the Chamber Music of the Mountain Music Festival.

