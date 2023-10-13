The vibrant and diverse music scene of Arkansas is set to take center stage at the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023, an event that promises to captivate music enthusiasts, celebrate local artists, and provide a platform for creative expression. This statewide showcase, presented by Little Rock Public Radio, in collaboration with NPR affiliate stations across Arkansas, including KUAF Fayetteville and KASU Jonesboro is scheduled for Friday, October 13th, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at The Hall in downtown Little Rock. Plus, you can hear interviews from several Arkansas entries to be aired this month until the mainstage event on all 3 stations across the state.The Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 draws inspiration from the renowned NPR Tiny Desk Contest, and it is a celebration of homegrown musical talents. This event will feature live performances by Arkansas’ three selected favorites, carefully chosen by a panel of judges from over 40 entrants. Representing various genres and regions, the lineup includes Common Roots, a folk band from Fayetteville; Ethel Tamara featuring Concrete Rose, an R&B sensation from Helena-West Helena; and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, a folk-pop group from Harrison.The event aims to unite communities across the state through the universal language of music. By bringing together artists from urban and rural settings, the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 showcases the rich tapestry of musical artistry that makes Arkansas unique. The power of music to bridge cultural divides and foster connections will be on full display, enriching the lives of both performers and attendees.Tickets for the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023 are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit