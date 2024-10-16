KUAF 3: Jazz and Local Music Programs
Welcome to KUAF HD3, the home of Jazz and KUAF's local programs.
"Run Time" is a music program on KUAF's HD3 digital jazz channel. Hosted by program and podcast producer Sophia Nourani, "Run Time" highlights artists in and around Arkansas. "Run Time" connects listeners with an eclectic representation of music from local and regional musicians. Airs every Saturday at 6pm on KUAF3.
"The Vinyl Hour" is an eclectic mix of host Robert Bishop's weekly spins, along with special guests choosing their top picks. This legacy show, originally hosted by past station manager Leigh Wood, airs on Saturday at 5pm on 91.3FM and at 5pm on Sunday on KUAF3.
"Natural States" with host Jay Stoyanov focus on nature’s influence and inspiration on music. Airs every Saturday at 6pm on KUAF3.