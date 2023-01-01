KUAF's 2023 June Fundraiser
In 2023, KUAF is celebrating 50 years of being on the air! And this June, we're finishing our financial year with a "quiet" fundraiser - which means we are coming to you in between programming breaks, and not interrupting any programming with our fundraising asks. We're doing this because we know our national, international, and local news coverage is important to you and your daily life. But we also need you to know that we could not bring you this coverage without your support.
This June, we're raising $50,000 to help pay for programs:
- That give you reliable information through trustworthy journalism, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and our own Ozarks at Large
- That showcase local artists and organizations doing important work in the community on The Lunch Hour or Community Spotlight series
- That strengthens our connections to one another and the cultural fabric of our community on podcasts like Undisciplined and the BeLOVEd Community and on programs like Hidden Brain, This American Life, and more.
Your support is what makes all the news, music, and connection to your community that KUAF brings you everyday possible. Make your gift now! And thank you for supporting KUAF!
As a thank you for your contribution, you can choose from two thank you gifts this June - a reusable tote bag and reusable water bottle featuring our 10-Watt Wonder logo, celebrating our 50th anniversary! These are in limited supply, so make your gift and choose a gift from us today!
If you have any questions, want to issue a special Challenge, donate your car or property, or are interested in naming a studio at KUAF, please email our Membership Director, Brett Ratliff, or call (479) 575-6333.
