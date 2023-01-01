KUAF's 2023 Spring Fundraiser
This year's Spring fundraiser at KUAF is going to be a bit different!
As your public radio station, it’s imperative that we listen to YOU - our community stakeholders and as per your request, KUAF is shortening our Spring live on-air fundraiser from five days to only three, in effort to lessen the number of breaks in our programming while reminding you that listener support pays for more than 75% of our operating budget.
This spring we hope to raise $80,000 to help pay for programs:
- That amplify reliable information through trustworthy journalism, like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and our own Ozarks at Large
- That showcase local artists and organizations doing important work in the community on The Lunch Hour or Community Spotlight series
- That strengthens our connections to one another and the cultural fabric of our community on Undisciplined, Resilient Black Women, This American Life, and more.
We will begin fundraising messaging on Monday, March 27th until April 4th, not interrupting regularly-scheduled programming. The LIVE on-air portion of the fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 5th - Friday, April 7th - just THREE DAYS instead of our usual five days. You can help us begin the live on-air fundraiser with as much money raised as possible - by giving at supportkuaf.com, by issuing a Challenge pledge, or by investing in our newest Membership level - Business Memberships.
Your support is what makes all the news, music, and connection to your community that KUAF brings you everyday possible. Thank you for supporting KUAF!
If you have any questions, want to issue a special Challenge, donate your car or property, or are interested in naming a studio at KUAF, please email our Membership Director, Brett Ratliff, or call (479) 575-6333.
