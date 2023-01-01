KUAF's 2023 Spring Fundraiser

This year's Spring fundraiser at KUAF is going to be a bit different!Aspublic radio station, it’s imperative that we listen to YOU - our community stakeholders and as per your request, KUAF is shortening our Spring live on-air fundraiser fromtoin effort to lessen the number of breaks in our programming while reminding you thatThis spring we hope to raise $80,000 to help pay for programs:- That amplify reliable information through trustworthy journalism, like, and our own- That showcase local artists and organizations doing important work in the community onorseries- That strengthens our connections to one another and the cultural fabric of our community on, and more.We will begin fundraising messaging onuntil, not interrupting regularly-scheduled programming. Theof the fundraiser will be- justinstead of our usual five days. You can help us begin the live on-air fundraiser with as much money raised as possible - by giving at, by issuing a, or by investing in our newest Membership level -Your support is what makes all the news, music, and connection to your community that KUAF brings you everyday possible. Thank you for supporting KUAF!If you have any questions, want to issue a special Challenge, donate your car or property, or are interested in naming a studio at KUAF, please, or call