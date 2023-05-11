© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Music Festival Season is Here

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days features two music festivals, plus plenty of opportunities to see country, rock, and a bit of everything in between.

Thr., May 11

  • Noah Bowman Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Dance Monkey Dance at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
  • Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Endfall, Monk is King, Fight Dream, TownHouseFire at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
  • Spaceberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $60, all weekend
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri., May 12

  • Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • 90 lb Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
  • Red Oak Ruse at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
  • The Misdemeanors, Moonsong, Idle Valley at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
  • Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Trail Mix Concert Series at Lower Ramble (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
  • Earth Bone, Flipoff Pirates at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Vintage Pistol at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
  • Members Only at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
  • Pat Ryan Key at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Free Range Strange at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
  • TrajaVu at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Austin Meade at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.

Sat., May 13

Sun., May 14

Mon., May 15

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., May 16

Wed., May 17

Thr., May 18

