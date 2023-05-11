Music Festival Season is Here
The next seven days features two music festivals, plus plenty of opportunities to see country, rock, and a bit of everything in between.
Thr., May 11
- Noah Bowman Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Endfall, Monk is King, Fight Dream, TownHouseFire at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Spaceberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $60, all weekend
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., May 12
- Ultra Suede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- 90 lb Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Misdemeanors, Moonsong, Idle Valley at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Trail Mix Concert Series at Lower Ramble (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Earth Bone, Flipoff Pirates at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Members Only at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Free Range Strange at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- TrajaVu at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Austin Meade at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., May 13
- The Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Billy Jeter Band, Shine Eye at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 at door, 7 p.m.
- JukeBoxx at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Mark Wills at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $30.00, 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., May 14
- Colton Dixon at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- American Aquarium, Emily Nenri at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 6 p.m.
Mon., May 15
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., May 16
- Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Artosphere Festival Orchestra: An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Emily Nenri at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
Wed., May 17
- Black Joe Lewis at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Smokey and the Mirror at Cooper Chapel (Bella Vista) - $15.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Dover Quartet: An Evening of Haydn, Walker and Dvořák at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $29.00, 7 p.m.
Thr., May 18
- Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Peer to Peer Jazz Sextet at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - FREE, registration required, 7 p.m.
- AFO Off the Grid at downtown entertainment district (Fayetteville and Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor Band at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.