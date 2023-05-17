© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Candy Songs Releases First Album of Children's Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
candysongs.jpg
L to R: Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs is Michael Schembre, Joe Credit, Candy Lee, Kelly Mullhollan and Garrett Jones

Candy Lee has been a fixture on the local music scene for years now, but her latest musical venture aims her songwriting efforts at the region's youngest audiences. Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs, which includes local musicians Kelly Mullhollan, Garrett Jones, Michael Schembre and Joe Credit, recently paid us a visit to talk about the new album and to perform a few songs for us.

Candy Songs will have an album release celebration for Backyard Bugs Vol. 1 at 2 p.m. May 28 at Fayetteville Public Library.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
