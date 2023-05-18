© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Much music ahead

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
KUAF

The next week of musical attractions features the return of FreshGrass to Bentonville, the continuation of Artosphere and much more.

Fri., May 19

Sat., May 20

  • Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $19.50 adv, $34.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
  • Timewave Zero at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
  • Seth Reid and The Coyotes at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 10 p.m.
  • Dillon Brouse Quartet at Mount Sequoyah (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 6:30 p.m.
  • Artosphere Festival Orchestra at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
  • FreshGrass at The Momentary (Bentonville) - single-day starts at $97, 12 p.m.
  • Power Lilies Trio at Tx-Ar House (Rogers) - 5 p.m.
  • Gone Country at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
  • Magnolia Brown at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Townsend at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Mick Byrd Duo at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Sun., May 21

  • Goatwhore at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Timewave Zero at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

  • Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
  • Motivator Trio at La Huerta Crossover (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Calexico, S.G. Goodman at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $33.00, 7 p.m.

