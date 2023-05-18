Much music ahead
The next week of musical attractions features the return of FreshGrass to Bentonville, the continuation of Artosphere and much more.
Thr., May 11
- Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Peer to Peer Jazz Sextet at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - FREE, registration required, 7 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo, Tied for 1st at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- AFO Off the Grid at downtown entertainment district (Fayetteville and Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- James Miller at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Will Saylor Band at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., May 19
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Mildenhall, Greyland, Always Tired at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 9 p.m.
- Timewave Zero at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Garth Brooks Tribute at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Michael Rowan, Marcos Popa, Juan Moscoso at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Of Sea and Stone at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- FreshGrass at The Momentary (Bentonville) - single day starts at $87, two-day passes start at $156, 4 p.m.
- The Juice at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- March to August at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- The Power Lilies Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wyly Bigger at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Young Buck at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
- Josh Abbott Band at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
Sat., May 20
- Hippo Campus, Gus Dapperton at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $19.50 adv, $34.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Green Acres at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Timewave Zero at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Seth Reid and The Coyotes at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 10 p.m.
- Dillon Brouse Quartet at Mount Sequoyah (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Artosphere Festival Orchestra at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- FreshGrass at The Momentary (Bentonville) - single-day starts at $97, 12 p.m.
- Power Lilies Trio at Tx-Ar House (Rogers) - 5 p.m.
- Gone Country at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Townsend at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mick Byrd Duo at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun., May 21
- Goatwhore at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Timewave Zero at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
Mon., May 22
- Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., May 23
- Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman, Rachel Fields, Jackson Hoyt at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv,. $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Dave Matthews Band at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $49.50, 7:30 p.m.
Wed., May 24
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Motivator Trio at La Huerta Crossover (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Calexico, S.G. Goodman at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $33.00, 7 p.m.
Thr., May 25
- Senses Fail, The Home Team at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $24 adv., $29 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Bonnie Montgomery at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.