Final Party on the patio, more music ahead

The next week brings with it plenty of rock and roll, blues, Americana, hard rock and more, as well as the final Party on the Patio at the recently close Powerhouse in Fayetteville.

Thr. Jul. 6



Van Full of Nuns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.

Steve Dimmit at Powerhouse Seafood (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.

Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

The Bad Jacksons at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

