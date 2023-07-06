Final Party on the patio, more music ahead
The next week brings with it plenty of rock and roll, blues, Americana, hard rock and more, as well as the final Party on the Patio at the recently close Powerhouse in Fayetteville.
Thr. Jul. 6
- Van Full of Nuns at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Steve Dimmit at Powerhouse Seafood (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jul. 7
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- John Baumann at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv., $15 at door, 9 p.m.
- Sting and Police tribute at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Tiny Camper, Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Cole Birmingham Band at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat.Jul. 8
- NightTrain International at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Boston Mountain Playboys at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Cole Birmingham Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonvilel) - 7 p.m.
- Bonnie Montgomery at Crystal Bridges (Bentonvilel) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Whitney Houston tribute at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Patti Steel at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Joe Mack at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun. Jul. 9
- Moriah Bailey at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Kin and Company, Adventureland, Maple Street at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Mon. Jul. 10
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Jul. 11
- Fall Out Boy, Bring Me the Horizon, Royal and the Serpent, CARR at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $49.50, 6:30 p.m.
Thr. Jul. 13
- Biggie, Smallie, and Curly2 at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Modeling, Handshake Saints, The Misdemeanors, Drew Rogers at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Mildenhall at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.