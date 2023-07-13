© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Farewell for Foreigner, new album for Jude Brothers, more musical attractions ahead

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
KUAF

The next week of musical attractions includes a stop on a farewell tour for a well-known rock band, some album release shows, a Sunday-night brass show, honky-tonkkuaf
and much more.

Thr. Jul. 13

Fri. Jul. 14

  • Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • King Cabbage Brass Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 10 p.m.
  • Magnolia Brown at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
  • Modeling at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
  • Mariachi Quetzal at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
  • Foreigner at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $29.50, 7 p.m.
  • Maud Crawford at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Colt Ball at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 4 p.m.
  • Shakedown Strings at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Dance Monkey Dance at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Sat.Jul. 15

Sun. Jul. 16

Mon. Jul. 17

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Jul. 18

  • Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Jul. 19

  • American Aquarium at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.

Thr. Jul. 20

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
