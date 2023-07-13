Farewell for Foreigner, new album for Jude Brothers, more musical attractions ahead
The next week of musical attractions includes a stop on a farewell tour for a well-known rock band, some album release shows, a Sunday-night brass show, honky-tonkkuaf
and much more.
Thr. Jul. 13
- Biggie, Smallie, and Curly2 at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jombi, The Phase at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Modeling, Handshake Saints, The Misdemeanors, Drew Rogers at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Mildenhall at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jul. 14
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- King Cabbage Brass Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 10 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Modeling at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Mariachi Quetzal at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Foreigner at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $29.50, 7 p.m.
- Maud Crawford at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Colt Ball at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Shakedown Strings at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat.Jul. 15
- Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jude Brothers, Moriah Bailey, Kalyn Fay at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Gina Chávez, Pura Coco at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Bad Habit at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Brothers Osborne at The Momentary (Bentonville) - start at $49.50, 8 p.m.
- Mak Ro, Ariel Reign, TANGELA at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $129.50, 6 p.m.
- Shilah Molina at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Betterton and Edwards at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Common Roots at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 4 p.m.
Sun. Jul. 16
- Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't Wait to Playboys at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Meadow Makers, Brick Fields, The 1-Oz Jig at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Shelly Watson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Jul. 17
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Jul. 18
- Jesse David at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Jul. 19
- American Aquarium at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.
Thr. Jul. 20
- Jamie Lou Connolly, Eric Withans, Meredith Kimbrough and Dana Louise at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door, 6:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Church Street at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $150, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.