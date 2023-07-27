© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

From A to Zydeco

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT
KUAF

National touring bands, a Grammy wining zydeco artist, a golfer-turned-country-rapper and more are all on the musical agenda for the next seven days.

Thr. Jul. 27

Fri. Jul. 28

Sat.Jul. 29

Sun. Jul. 30

Mon. Jul. 31

Tue. Aug. 1

  • Steel Panther at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 2

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr. Aug. 3

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
