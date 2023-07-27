From A to Zydeco
National touring bands, a Grammy wining zydeco artist, a golfer-turned-country-rapper and more are all on the musical agenda for the next seven days.
Thr. Jul. 27
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Slumbering Sun, Dirtmother, Stash Hag at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Carver Commodore at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Jul. 28
- Chubby Carrier at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- Jukeboxx at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Doctor Junior, RADO at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjamin at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Carver Commodore at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Phase at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Uncle Cracker at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $44.50, 6:30 p.m.
- March to August at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat.Jul. 29
- Forgotten Space at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $18 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Pilgrim, Paul Benjamin at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Uncrowned Kings at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, JINJER at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39.50, 6:30 p.m.
- March to August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun. Jul. 30
- Greenland Station Bluegrass at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Rachel B Band at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Phase at Black Apple (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
Mon. Jul. 31
- Diamond Empire Band at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Aug. 1
- Steel Panther at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 2
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr. Aug. 3
- Colt Ford at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $22.50 adv., $27.50 at door, 6 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Mike Mains and The Branches, Kyle Jackson at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Mike and Shannon Mains, Ashtyn Barbaree at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.