Beat the heat with some beats
The next seven days of music in the region include the usual mix of rock and roll, Americana and cover bands with a variety of flavors.
Thr. Aug. 24
- Randall King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Taylor Smith and Jesse Wells at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Brody Buster at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Aug. 25
- UltraSuede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- CowboyMania country tribute, Trey O'Dell at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- TownHouseFire, Protohive at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Meadowlark at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Fight Dream at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Opal Agafia, Spillwater Drive at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6:45 p.m.
- All Night Trio at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Brody Buster at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Justin Larkin at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Treja Vu at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat.Aug. 26
- Ozark Riviera at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- 3Pines at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily, Shakedown Strings at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6:45 p.m.
- Sarah Nicole Band at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Russell-Apperson-Key at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Brick Fields Duo at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 adv., 6 p.m.
- The Bynum Project at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
Sun. Aug. 27
- Truck Stop Poets at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Jude Brothers, McKain Lakey, Creekbed Carter at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Modern August at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Aug. 28
- Float Like a Buffalo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Aug. 29
- Lawrence at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $34.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Amber Violet at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Aug. 30
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr. Aug. 31
- Jordy Searcy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Shaggadelic at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Fayetteville Jazz Collective at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.