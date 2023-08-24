© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music

Beat the heat with some beats

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days of music in the region include the usual mix of rock and roll, Americana and cover bands with a variety of flavors.

Thr. Aug. 24

  • Randall King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Smith and Jesse Wells at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Brody Buster at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 25

Sat.Aug. 26

Sun. Aug. 27

Mon. Aug. 28

Tue. Aug. 29

  • Lawrence at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $29.50 adv., $34.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Amber Violet at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Aug. 30

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr. Aug. 31

  • Jordy Searcy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
  • Shaggadelic at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
  • Fayetteville Jazz Collective at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Tags
Local Music MusicTalking TunesOzarks at Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content