Slinging Songs Into September

The next seven days of live music includes a live performance of the soundtrack to a classic film, many tribute acts, plenty of folk, funk and more.

Thr. Sep. 7



Fri. Sep. 8

Sat.Sep. 9

Sun. Sep. 10

The NightTimers at Hotboxx Pizza (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Mon. Sep. 11

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 12

Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Sep. 13

The Steel Wheels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $22 at door, 8 p.m.

Thr. Sep. 14