Slinging Songs Into September
The next seven days of live music includes a live performance of the soundtrack to a classic film, many tribute acts, plenty of folk, funk and more.
Thr. Sep. 7
- The Music of Sam Cooke at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $29, 7 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors, Statehouse Electric, March to August at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Sep. 8
- The Hard Tops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Magic City Hippies at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 9 p.m.
- Steve Aoki at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $39.50 adv., $44.50 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Deepwood Mac at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Marcia Brady at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Rodney Block Collective at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Aaron Kamm and the One-Drops at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- SoNA - The Empire Strikes Back at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $22, 7:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Shane Smith and the Saints at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $30 adv., $35 at door, 7 p.m.
Sat.Sep. 9
- Gone Country at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 9 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Jukebox Confession at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- Alvays at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $39.00, 8 p.m.
- The Mixtapes at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jeron Marshall at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Gullywasher at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Candy Songs and the Backyard Bugs at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 3 p.m.
Sun. Sep. 10
- The NightTimers at Hotboxx Pizza (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Sep. 11
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Sep. 12
- Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Sep. 13
- The Steel Wheels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $22 at door, 8 p.m.
Thr. Sep. 14
- Pecos and the Rooftops at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Haus of Untz at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, Dee Jay Silver at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $60.75, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.