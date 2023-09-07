© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music

Slinging Songs Into September

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days of live music includes a live performance of the soundtrack to a classic film, many tribute acts, plenty of folk, funk and more.

Thr. Sep. 7

Fri. Sep. 8

Sat.Sep. 9

Sun. Sep. 10

Mon. Sep. 11

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 12

  • Heritage High School Orchestra Folk Fest at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Sep. 13

  • The Steel Wheels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $22 at door, 8 p.m.

Thr. Sep. 14

Tags
Local Music MusicTalking TunesOzarks at Large
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content