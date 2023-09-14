Falling Into Autumn Music

The next several days features many touring musicians and bands returning to the area, as well as many local favorites.

Thr. Sep. 14



Fri. Sep. 15

Sat.Sep. 16

Sun. Sep. 17

Mon. Sep. 18

John Fullbright at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 19

Joel Robertson at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Wed. Sep. 20

Meadowlark at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.

Thr. Sep. 21