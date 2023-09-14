Falling Into Autumn Music
The next several days features many touring musicians and bands returning to the area, as well as many local favorites.
Thr. Sep. 14
- Pecos and the Rooftops at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Haus of Untz at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, Dee Jay Silver at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $60.75, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Sep. 15
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 9 p.m.
- Switchfoot, Jordy Searcy at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Monk is King, Yongi Live at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 7 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Taj Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $35 adv., $40 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sabor Kolombia at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Oreo Blue at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- REHAB, DARK BELOW at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat.Sep. 16
- Old Man Saxon, Pura Coco, Tylo May, Eddie Canyon at The Medium (Springdale) - 11 a.m.
- Buddy Shute's Motivator Trio at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 9 a.m.
- Boom Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- The Phlegms, TV Preacher at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Emma Teresa at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Joseph, Baang, Kyle Jackson at City Sessions (Bentonville) - start at $100, 6:30 p.m.
- Bellwether Sirens at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $8 adv., $10 at door, 8 p.m.
- Shawn Holt at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Ultra Suede at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- She's Us at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.
Sun. Sep. 17
- TAUK Moore at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $23 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Katie Alice Greer, Ozark Free Music Society at AM/PM Bar (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Dylan Hawf at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Sep. 18
- John Fullbright at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue. Sep. 19
- Joel Robertson at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed. Sep. 20
- Meadowlark at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
Thr. Sep. 21
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Natalie Price, Church Street at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Ian Moore, The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.