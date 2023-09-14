© 2023 KUAF
Local Music

Falling Into Autumn Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT
KUAF

The next several days features many touring musicians and bands returning to the area, as well as many local favorites.

Thr. Sep. 14

Fri. Sep. 15

Sat.Sep. 16

  • Old Man Saxon, Pura Coco, Tylo May, Eddie Canyon at The Medium (Springdale) - 11 a.m.
  • Buddy Shute's Motivator Trio at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 9 a.m.
  • Boom Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • The Phlegms, TV Preacher at Prairie Street Live (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
  • Emma Teresa at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Joseph, Baang, Kyle Jackson at City Sessions (Bentonville) - start at $100, 6:30 p.m.
  • Bellwether Sirens at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $8 adv., $10 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Shawn Holt at The Music Depot (Rogers) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
  • Ultra Suede at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
  • Chucky Waggs at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
  • She's Us at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
  • Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Sep. 17

Mon. Sep. 18

  • John Fullbright at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 8 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue. Sep. 19

Wed. Sep. 20

Thr. Sep. 21

  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Natalie Price, Church Street at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Ian Moore, The Shotgunbillys at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.
