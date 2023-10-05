© 2023 KUAF
Blues Legends, Metal and More Music This Week

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT
KUAF

There is much live music happening in the next seven days, including two blues guitar greats visiting the region, Sting performing in Rogers, and a variety of other Americana, metal and rock shows throughout the area.

Thr. Oct. 5

Fri. Oct. 6

Sat.Oct. 7

Sun. Oct. 8

Tue. Oct. 10

Wed. Oct. 11

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr. Oct. 12

  • Drayton Farley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $17 at door, 8:30 p.m.
  • Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Sting at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $50.50, 6:30 p.m.
  • Chris Smither at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
