Blues Legends, Metal and More Music This Week
There is much live music happening in the next seven days, including two blues guitar greats visiting the region, Sting performing in Rogers, and a variety of other Americana, metal and rock shows throughout the area.
Thr. Oct. 5
- Crowbar, Primitive Man at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $29 at door, 7 p.m.
- Cousin Payton and the Congregation at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 7 p.m.
- Hillberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $75, 5:40 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 6
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Mixtapes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Rina Sawayama, Empress Of, Tom Rasmussen at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $40.00, 6 p.m.
- Odesza, Tokimonsta, QRTR, OLAN at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $25, 6:30 p.m.
- Amanda Hughey at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy Trio at New Delhi Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat.Oct. 7
- Chris Renzema at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Madonna and Lady Gaga Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Buddy Shute's Motivator Trio at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Higher Arkies, Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Matteson Gregory at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 8
- Modeling, Chrono Wizard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Mason Jar Revival at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 3 p.m.
- Tab Benoit, Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $30, 8 p.m.
Tue. Oct. 10
- Eric Johnson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $38 at door, 8 p.m.
- Cradle of Filth, Devildriver at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $33.50 adv., $38 at door, 6 p.m.
- All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $35.00, 6 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 11
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr. Oct. 12
- Drayton Farley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $17 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Tyler George at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Sting at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $50.50, 6:30 p.m.
- Chris Smither at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $52.50, 7:30 p.m.