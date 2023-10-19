Many Musical Options For Mid-October
Much metal, indie pop, Americana and more are all musical options of the next seven days.
Thr. Oct. 19
- Big Gigantic at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door 7:30 p.m.
- Danielle Nicole Band at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale, Skye Pollard at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 at door 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at THE Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 20
- UltraSuede at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00 6 p.m.
- Gypsy at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00 9:30 p.m.
- Hippie Sabotage at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35 adv., $40 at door 9 p.m.
- Michael Rowan, Marcos Popa at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Protohive, Tao of Lucy, Aster at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Alice at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Buckets (Harrison) - 7 p.m.
Sat.Oct. 21
- The Atlantics at JJ's Springdale (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Abby Hamilton, Pat Ryan Key at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $25.00 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- JR Soapbox at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Rebecca Jed at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Rhythm Coalition at StoneHouse at Chaffee Crossing (Fort Smith) - 7:15 p.m.
- Anthony Gomes at The Lyric Theater (Harrison) - start at $20 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at JJ's Buffalo Bar (Harrison) - 7 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 22
- Rwake, Vore, Dirtmother, Pyrocratic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv., $22 at door 7 p.m.
- Colt Ball at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Dan Maguire at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Flamy Grant at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
Mon. Oct. 23
- Fayetteville Big Band Jazz at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Michael McArthur at City Sessions (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed. Oct. 25
- Bully at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 8 p.m.
- Cherise Carver, Hunter Anderson at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr. Oct. 26
- The National Parks at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 at door 8 p.m.
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.