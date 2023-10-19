Many Musical Options For Mid-October

Much metal, indie pop, Americana and more are all musical options of the next seven days.

Thr. Oct. 19



Fri. Oct. 20

Sat.Oct. 21

The Atlantics at JJ's Springdale (Springdale) - 7 p.m.

Abby Hamilton, Pat Ryan Key at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $25.00 7 p.m.

Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.

JR Soapbox at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Rebecca Jed at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Rhythm Coalition at StoneHouse at Chaffee Crossing (Fort Smith) - 7:15 p.m.

Anthony Gomes at The Lyric Theater (Harrison) - start at $20 7 p.m.

Magnolia Brown at JJ's Buffalo Bar (Harrison) - 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 22

Mon. Oct. 23

Fayetteville Big Band Jazz at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Michael McArthur at City Sessions (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 25

Bully at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 8 p.m.

Cherise Carver, Hunter Anderson at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Thr. Oct. 26