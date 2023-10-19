© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Many Musical Options For Mid-October

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT
KUAF

Much metal, indie pop, Americana and more are all musical options of the next seven days.

Thr. Oct. 19

Fri. Oct. 20

Sat.Oct. 21

  • The Atlantics at JJ's Springdale (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
  • Abby Hamilton, Pat Ryan Key at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $25.00 7 p.m.
  • Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
  • JR Soapbox at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • Rebecca Jed at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Rhythm Coalition at StoneHouse at Chaffee Crossing (Fort Smith) - 7:15 p.m.
  • Anthony Gomes at The Lyric Theater (Harrison) - start at $20 7 p.m.
  • Magnolia Brown at JJ's Buffalo Bar (Harrison) - 7 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 22

Mon. Oct. 23

  • Fayetteville Big Band Jazz at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Michael McArthur at City Sessions (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 25

Thr. Oct. 26

  • The National Parks at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv., $20 at door 8 p.m.
  • Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Tags
Local Music Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Timothy Dennis