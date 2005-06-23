Jazz Vocalist and Pianist Barbara Carroll

At 80, Carroll is still performing. She's released a number of CDs this year. Her latest is Live At Birdland. For many years, Carroll performed at Bemelman's Bar at the Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan. This interview was originally broadcast on June 9, 2003.
