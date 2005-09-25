© 2022 KUAF
Scorsese Does Dylan: 'No Direction'

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published September 25, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Rock critic Ken Tucker reviews the new three-and-a-half-hour documentary about Bob Dylan called No Direction Home by director Martin Scorsese. It's available on a two-disc DVD and will be shown on PBS as part of the American Masters series.

Copyright 2005 Fresh Air

Ken Tucker
