The accordionist Richard Galliano plays what's known as French musette, a rich, energetic blend of European folk music and American jazz. Galliano, a native of Nice, France, emphasizes the jazz component of the musette blend. Critic Jim Fusilli says Galliano's new live album, Ruby, My Dear, shows just how dazzling jazz with a French flair can be.

