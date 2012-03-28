First Aid Kit: Tiny Desk Concert

First Aid Kit is two young Swedish sisters — that's Johanna Söderberg on the left and Klara Söderberg on the right — who make utterly charming, folk-infused pop music that lulls and enchants, with an obvious nod to late-'60s and early-'70s bands like Crosby, Stills & Nash. Their voices intertwine in that way sibling singers' sometimes do, with disarmingly lovely results, but the music remains distinctly alluring and adventurous.

The pair's new album, The Lion's Roar, takes a gorgeous journey, but as you watch this Tiny Desk Concert, it's clear that this is a duo worth leaving the house for — just in time for its North American tour, which begins in New York tonight.

Set List:

"New Year's Eve"

"The Lion's Roar"

"Emmylou"

Credits:

Producer: Bob Boilen; Editor and Videographer: Michael Katzif; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; photo by Mallory Benedict/NPR

