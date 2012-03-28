© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR Music News

First Aid Kit: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 28, 2012 at 10:56 AM CDT

First Aid Kit is two young Swedish sisters — that's Johanna Söderberg on the left and Klara Söderberg on the right — who make utterly charming, folk-infused pop music that lulls and enchants, with an obvious nod to late-'60s and early-'70s bands like Crosby, Stills & Nash. Their voices intertwine in that way sibling singers' sometimes do, with disarmingly lovely results, but the music remains distinctly alluring and adventurous.

The pair's new album, The Lion's Roar, takes a gorgeous journey, but as you watch this Tiny Desk Concert, it's clear that this is a duo worth leaving the house for — just in time for its North American tour, which begins in New York tonight.

Set List:

  • "New Year's Eve"

  • "The Lion's Roar"

  • "Emmylou"

    • Credits:

    Producer: Bob Boilen; Editor and Videographer: Michael Katzif; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; photo by Mallory Benedict/NPR

    Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Corrected: May 5, 2015 at 11:00 PM CDT
    An earlier version of this report mistakenly identified Klara Söderberg as her sister Johanna Söderberg (and vice versa). The mistake has been corrected.
    NPR Music News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen