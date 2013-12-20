Christmas Jams From Mexico Come Alive In California

World music DJ Betto Arcos is a frequent guest on All Things Considered and the host of the program Global Village on KPFK in Los Angeles. Cambalache is a Chicano-Jarocho group based in East L.A. that plays a musical style called son jarocho, the traditional roots music in Arcos' home state of Veracruz, Mexico.

This week, the two have converged on NPR's studios in Culver City, Calif., for a special demonstration of Mexico's festive and upbeat Christmas music tradition. Hear Arcos in conversation with host Arun Rath and live performances from the band at the audio link.

