NPR Music News

New Mix: Our Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Land Of Talk, Juana Molina, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published February 28, 2017 at 10:29 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Tank And The Bangas, Vagabon, Land Of Talk, Jay Som, Juana Molina
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Tank And The Bangas, Vagabon, Land Of Talk, Jay Som, Juana Molina

We kick this week's show off with the wild ride that is Tank And The Bangas, our unanimous pick to win this year's Tiny Desk Contest. They're from New Orleans and have the kind of playful, infectious energy that makes a band impossible to miss. You can hear their winning song, "Quick," in our podcast — but to really appreciate how special they are, you should scroll down the page and watch their winning video. We're also joined on the show by one of the judges for this year's contest, and the newly named host for WXPN's World Cafe, Talia Schlanger. Talia talks about what it was like watching the Tiny Desk contest entries and shares new music from the '90s shoegaze group Ride.

We've also got long-awaited new music from the Canadian rock group Land of Talk. After a stunning debut in 2010, the band largely disappeared, but frontwoman Elizabeth Powell has finally returned with a worthy followup, Life After Youth. We've got the first single from it, a beautiful ode to self-determination called "Inner Lover."

Also on the show: Bob drops a bomb on me with surprising new music from one of my all-time favorite artists, the Argentine singer and electronic musician Juana Molina; multi-instrumentalist Jay Som and the New York-by-way-of-Camaroon singer known as Vagabon both have new albums that perfectly blend wistful meditations with fuzzy guitars; and NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso stops by the studio to share a fantastic new cut by Bellows.

NPR Music News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
