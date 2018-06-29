© 2022 KUAF
NPR Music News

Farewell, For Now, From The 2018 Tiny Desk Contest

By Bob Boilen,
Pilar Fitzgerald
Published June 29, 2018 at 11:01 AM CDT
Naia Izumi performs at Lagunitas in Petaluma, Calif.
Bob Boilen
Naia Izumi performs at Lagunitas in Petaluma, Calif.

Our 2018 Tiny Desk Contest tour has come to an end. Over the last two months, we've hosted concerts in eight cities featuring 21 bands who entered the Tiny Desk Contest — plus our winner, the brilliant guitarist and singer Naia Izumi.

One thing I found compelling as we traveled from Washington D.C. to New York City, Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Petaluma, Seattle and Chicago was the remarkable talent in each city. These Tiny Desk Contest entrants are often unknowns even in their own communities, so it was a night of discovery for both the fans and for the musicians.

I was personally enamored of Lau Noah's poetic beauty at our New York show. The Denver concert at Globe Hall was my favorite night, and I loved all that I saw, including Ivory Circle, Audible and Los Mocochetes. The band that lit up the The Twin Cities for me was iLLism — Naia Izumi was even inspired to call on the band's drummer to join him for a number.

This year, there was an energy in many of the bands who entered the Contest that reminded us of — and perhaps was inspired by — last year's winner, Tank and the Bangas. iLLism had that energy — and we felt it in Philly, too, especially from the band &More, who mixes R&B, poetry and hip-hop. Petaluma had a similar feel from the rousing and infectious La Misa Negra and SOL Development. And then in Seattle, I was stunned by the rock band Among Authors and its original take on music that's akin to Radiohead and explosive art rock.

I was excited for our final city, Chicago. I'd encouraged Naia to find a drummer for the last date of the tour; he'd been touring with a drum machine and his bassist, Maddie Lough. He did find a drummer, but the weather and the airlines had other plans for me. I had two flights canceled and I missed the final night of the tour.

Fortunately, Pilar Fitzgerald was there. Pilar has been managing the tour for NPR Music and has been an invaluable resource to us all. And though her plane circled Indiana as they waited for the storms to pass, once again she came through. Here's her dispatch from Chicago:

Putting aside the difficulties of getting there, the Chicago showcase was one not to be missed. First up was MICHA, whose bilingual set spanned laid-back southern soul and Latin pop flare. Growing Concerns Poetry Collective, who mixes storytelling, slam poetry and hip-hop was next; the group told me it normally performs in libraries, so being in Lagunitas' trippy brewery was different for them, but still so enchanting. Following that, the explosive rapper Dxtr Spits and his band The Devonns launched themselves on stage decked out in neon body paint. The hair-whipping rap-meets-rock verses of co-MCs Dxtr and Nexus J sent the crowd into a frenzy. That energy carried over to Naia's headlining set; local drummer Jessica Burdeaux brought a special spark to the performance. It was a night full of inspiration, and though we couldn't control the weather, these bands certainly brightened my day.

We want to give a huge thanks to all who participated in this Contest. It's been a thrill to hear so much music from exciting, undiscovered artists. Thank you for submitting and for following along; for listening, watching and making it out to a show; and for celebrating music and its power to connect us all.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Studio One, NPR
Naia Izumi at Studio One, NPR
/ Beck Harlan
2 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Ask Me Another in Brooklyn
Naia Izumi at Ask Me Another in Brooklyn
/ Mike Katzif
3 of 30  — Lau Noah at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
Lau Noah at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
/ Gus Philippas
4 of 30  — Dirty Bird at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
Dirty Bird at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
/ Gus Philippas
5 of 30  — Lady Lush and the Vinyls at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
Lady Lush and the Vinyls at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
/ Gus Philippas
6 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
Naia Izumi at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC
/ Gus Philippas
7 of 30  — Ivory Circle at Globe Hall in Denver
Ivory Circle at Globe Hall in Denver
/ Bob Boilen
8 of 30  — Audible at Globe Hall in Denver
Audible at Globe Hall in Denver
/ Bob Boilen
9 of 30  — Los Mocochetes at Globe Hall in Denver
Los Mocochetes at Globe Hall in Denver
/ Bob Boilen
10 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Globe Hall in Denver
Naia Izumi at Globe Hall in Denver
/ Bob Boilen
11 of 30  — The Nunnery at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
The Nunnery at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
/ Bob Boilen
12 of 30  — FELLOW PYNINS at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
FELLOW PYNINS at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
/ Bob Boilen
13 of 30  — iLLism at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
iLLism at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
/ Bob Boilen
14 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
Naia Izumi at Amsterdam Bar and Hall in St. Paul
/ Bob Boilen
15 of 30  — Emily Drinker at World Cafe in Philadelphia
Emily Drinker at World Cafe in Philadelphia
/ John Vettese
16 of 30  — Madalean Gauze at World Cafe in Philadelphia
Madalean Gauze at World Cafe in Philadelphia
/ John Vettese
17 of 30  — &More at World Cafe in Philadelphia
&More at World Cafe in Philadelphia
/ John Vettese
18 of 30  — Naia Izumi at World Cafe in Philadelphia
Naia Izumi at World Cafe in Philadelphia
/ John Vettese
19 of 30  — Eki Shola at Lagunitas in Petaluma
Eki Shola at Lagunitas in Petaluma
/ Bob Boilen
20 of 30  — Sol Development at Lagunitas in Petaluma
Sol Development at Lagunitas in Petaluma
/ Bob Boilen
21 of 30  — La Misa Negra at Lagunitas in Petaluma
La Misa Negra at Lagunitas in Petaluma
/ Bob Boilen
22 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Lagunitas in Petaluma
Naia Izumi at Lagunitas in Petaluma
/ Bob Boilen
23 of 30  — Katie Kuffel at KEXP in Seattle
Katie Kuffel at KEXP in Seattle
/ Bob Boilen
24 of 30  — Among Authors at KEXP in Seattle
Among Authors at KEXP in Seattle
/ Bob Boilen
25 of 30  — Sassy Black at KEXP in Seattle
Sassy Black at KEXP in Seattle
/ Bob Boilen
26 of 30  — Naia Izumi with Katie Kuffel at KEXP in Seattle
Naia Izumi with Katie Kuffel at KEXP in Seattle
/ Bob Boilen
27 of 30  — Growing Concerns Poetry Collective at Lagunitas in Chicago
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective at Lagunitas in Chicago
/ Kevin Penczak
28 of 30  — Micha at Lagunitas in Chicago
Micha at Lagunitas in Chicago
/ Kevin Penczak
29 of 30  — Dxtr Spits & The Devonn's at Lagunitas in Chicago
Dxtr Spits & The Devonn's at Lagunitas in Chicago
/ Kevin Penczak
30 of 30  — Naia Izumi at Lagunitas in Chicago
Naia Izumi at Lagunitas in Chicago
/ Kevin Penczak

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Pilar Fitzgerald
