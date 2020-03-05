The Tiny Desk Contest Playlist

For the past six years, NPR Music has held an annual competition to find the best undiscovered artist to come play at Bob Boilen's desk and tour the country with NPR Music. We call it the Tiny Desk Contest. Our five winners submitted videos that stopped us in our tracks and have gone on to do great things, like touring the world and winning Grammy awards. We've included their winning songs, plus other tracks of theirs that we love, on this playlist.

And they aren't the only artists we discover through Contest entry videos and our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. We meet all kinds of incredible musicians who, despite not claiming the grand prize, are still are worthy of a Tiny Desk performance — so we've invited them, too. You can hear these Tiny Desk alums on the playlist as well.

If you're an unsigned artist and you think you've got what it takes, you can enter the 2020 Tiny Desk Contest until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Listen to this playlist on Spotify or Apple Music.

