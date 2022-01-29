© 2022 KUAF
Kiran Ahluwalia: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Bob Boilen
January 29, 2022

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Kiran Ahluwalia's original compositions embody the essence of Indian music while embracing influences from Mali and Western blues, rock, R&B and jazz. With her six-piece group of electric guitar, accordion, organ, tabla, bass and drum kit, Ahluwalia creates boundary-breaking songs that invite us to explore the human condition, transcending the self by losing ourselves in a trance of groove and melody. The two-time JUNO and Songlines award winner's open-hearted vocals have positioned her as one of global music's most compelling cross-pollinators. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "Dil"

  • "Rabba Ru"

  • "We Sinful Women"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Kiran Ahluwalia: vocals

  • Rez Abbasi: electric guitar

  • Louis Simao: accordion, organ

  • Davide DiRenzo: drums

  • Ravi Naimpally: tabla

  • Rich Brown: electric bass

    • CREDITS

  • Creative direction and production: Tina Wroblewski

  • Audio: Reza Moghaddas

  • Camera: Golan Sahraei

  • Editing: Edgar Maldonado

  • Lighting: Samira Banihashem

  • Special thanks: Canada Council for the Arts, Danielle Devlin, Ian Menzies

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    Tiny Desk Team

    Producer: Bob Boilen

    Video Producer: Maia Stern

    Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

    Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

    Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

    Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    globalFEST Artistic Team

    Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

    2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

    globalFEST Production Team

    Event Producer: Ian Thake

    Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

    Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

    Special Thanks

    The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

    *THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

