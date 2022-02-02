© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR Music News

Whatever The Weather, '17ºC'

By Hazel Cills
Published February 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST

There's a prickly, dark intensity to U.K. producer Loraine James' experimental club music, as severe and stimulating as the feeling of a hand brushed against barbed wire. Her 2021 Hyperdub release, Reflection, demonstrated her talent for mapping anxious textures, all fogged, insecure vocals and skittering trap beats.

That anxiety still permeates the music of her new "ambient-minded" project, Whatever The Weather, but here James tames her aggressive style into a cooler electronica. On single "17ºC," she layers a background of subdued street recordings in between sputtering percussion and moaning synths, for a dazzling new interpretation of her sound.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music News
Hazel Cills
See stories by Hazel Cills