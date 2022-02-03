The Thistle & Shamrock: Angels' Share

Around 2% of distilled spirits is lost to evaporation as it ages, and this is called the angels' share. In this hour of music, host Fiona Ritchie hopes to feature around the same percentage of the songs and tunes written about whisky and other traditional beverages. Artists include Andy M. Stewart, Altan, and Robin Laing.

