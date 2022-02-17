© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
NPR Music News

Curtis Stigers, 'I Wonder Why'

Jefferson Public Radio | By Eric Teel
Published February 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST

Thirty years removed from the run of pop stardom he found with his 1991 hit "I Wonder Why," Curtis Stigers returns on Feb. 25 with a new album called This Life. The new record revisits some of those early songs from a new angle, and "I Wonder Why" gets a marvelous reworking here. It's a twentysomething's song, reinterpreted by a now-fiftysomething who lends it a new sense of maturity.

Stigers, who says he's "no longer trying to convince the world that he'd listened to a bunch of Ray Charles," is still in fine form vocally. The simple jazz-trio arrangement – complete with a Stigers sax solo – nods to his decades-long career as a jazz-centered performer. This Life could easily be described as a "Great American Songbook" album, so long as you're willing to extend that songwriting circle to include Nick Lowe, Emmylou Harris, Leonard Cohen and Stigers himself.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.

Eric Teel
